UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 27 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy property assets in Beijing for about 1.8 billion yuan ($277.24 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1YTAuce
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4926 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.