Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 28 Siliconware Precision Industries Co Ltd , a semiconductor test and packaging company, said on Thursday:
* The company's board will authorize company chairman and/or another designated person in executing a termination agreement with Tsinghua Unigroup and to fully handle all matters relating to terminating the private placement in accordance with law.
* SPIL said earlier this week it has frozen plans to sell a nearly $2 billion stake to Chinese state-backed conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup until the incoming Taipei government clarifies its policy on investment from the mainland. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Faith Hung)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order