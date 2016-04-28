** Anglo American +4% & top Stoxx 600 basic resources gainer after sells niobium & phosphates businesses to China Molybdenum for $1.5 bln cash

** Move to help reduce debts & part of wider strategic overhaul to cope with commodities rout

** Investec says price fetched higher than market expected & sale positive for Anglo as it marks major first step towards delivery on recent promises

** Stock top FTSE 100 gainer