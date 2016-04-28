(Adds company forecast. Forecast figures are based on IFRS) Apr 28 (Reuters)- NEC Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2017 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 2.82 trln 2.94 trln 2.88 trln (-3.9 pct) (-3.5 pct) Operating 107.31 128.08 100.00 (-16.2 pct) (+20.6 pct) Recurring 82.74 112.11 (-26.2 pct) (+62.1 pct) Net Net 68.75 57.30 50.00 (+20.0 pct) (+69.8 pct) EPS 26.45 yen 22.05 yen 19.24 yen Ann Div 6.00 yen 4.00 yen 6.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div 6.00 yen 4.00 yen 6.00 yen NOTE - NEC Corp. Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=6701.T0#6701=JFI