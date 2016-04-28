** Engineering firm Cobham -6.8%, the top Stoxx 600 industrial goods & services loser & on track for worst 3-day drop ever as two more brokerages cut TPs on stocks

** British aerospace and defence firm already smarting from 2016 profit warning issued on Tues & 500 mln stg emergency rights issue launched then

** 10 of 16 analysts have revised FY PBT forecast on COB in past 30 days by an avg of 17.2%, Reuters data shows

** Deutsche Bank cuts TP on stock to 185p from 235p & Kepler Cheuvreux to 185p from 310p (COB's last close: 176.2p)

** Five other brokerages have cut their TP on Wednesday (Stock -c.38 pct YTD vs +1% Stoxx peer index)

** Despite YTD fall, DB says it sees no buying opportunity as residual risk remain to FY forecasts partly due to execution challenges related to KC46 tanker equipment certification

** COB also 2nd top FTSE midcap loser, with more than 1/4th 30-day avg vol traded through in little more than 1 hr