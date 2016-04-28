BRIEF-BioTelemetry launches tender offer to acquire Lifewatch AG
* BioTelemetry, Inc launches a tender offer to acquire Lifewatch AG
April 28 Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Syas it plans to set up industry buyout fund worth 610 million yuan ($94.16 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/238FN92
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4780 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* BioTelemetry, Inc launches a tender offer to acquire Lifewatch AG
April 9 Shares of Glaukos Corp could fall 30 percent in the next year, as years of success by the medical device maker has attracted competition from larger companies that threaten its market share, according to the April 10 edition of Barron's.