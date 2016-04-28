BRIEF-Vicinity Centres and Perron Group enters into contract for sale of residential air rights
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
April 28 Huatai Securities Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit down 38.15 percent y/y at 1.25 billion yuan ($192.99 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WU6hez
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4770 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
LONDON, April 10 Brexit and political uncertainty in Europe are likely to depress merger activity among European insurers this year, after a steep decline in deals in 2016, ratings agency AM Best said on Monday.