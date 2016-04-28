UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 28 Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Development Co Ltd
* Says in deal to buy 80 percent stake in China's Vienna Hotels Group for 1.75 billion yuan ($270.21 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/24m2itx
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4765 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.