April 28 Cloud Live Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy power engineering firm for about 1.8 billion yuan ($277.97 million) via share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 1.4 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund power projects, replenish working capital

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SMszw0

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4756 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)