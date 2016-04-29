April 29 Tianjin Songjiang Co Ltd

* Says Q1 net loss widens to 360.15 million yuan ($55.66 million) from 290.23 million yuan year ago

* Says Q1 contract sales up 233.0 percent y/y at 286.0 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SCFEWe

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4710 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)