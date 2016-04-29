April 29 Shanghai DZH Ltd

* Says it swings to net loss of 456.0 million yuan ($70.43 million) in 2015 vs net profit of 106.9 million yuan

* Says it swings to net loss of 168.0 million yuna in Q1 vs net profit of 34.2 million yuan year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NELtFQ; bit.ly/1SCFYUW

