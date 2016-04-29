BRIEF-AMES National Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
April 29 Shanghai DZH Ltd
* Says it swings to net loss of 456.0 million yuan ($70.43 million) in 2015 vs net profit of 106.9 million yuan
* Says it swings to net loss of 168.0 million yuna in Q1 vs net profit of 34.2 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NELtFQ; bit.ly/1SCFYUW
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4745 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan