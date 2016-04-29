BRIEF-AMES National Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage:
April 29 Beijing Capital Development Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit down 8.2 percent y/y at 562.8 million yuan ($86.96 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/21iyCvA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4723 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan