BRIEF-Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire Ascend Learning LLC
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan
April 29 Founder Securities Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 126.3 percent y/y at 4.1 billion yuan ($633.27 million)
* Says Q1 net profit down 12.6 percent y/y at 847.7 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1T99Bg9; bit.ly/1Wuj0UY
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4743 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: