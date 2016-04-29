April 29 Founder Securities Co Ltd

* Says 2015 net profit up 126.3 percent y/y at 4.1 billion yuan ($633.27 million)

* Says Q1 net profit down 12.6 percent y/y at 847.7 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1T99Bg9; bit.ly/1Wuj0UY

