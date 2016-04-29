April 29 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd

* Says 2015 net profit down 63.4 percent y/y at 351.3 million yuan ($54.18 million)

* Says Q1 net profit up 7.3 percent y/y at 148.8 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/23cdyGp; bit.ly/1rmMPuU

