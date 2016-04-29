BRIEF-Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire Ascend Learning LLC
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan
April 29 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit down 63.4 percent y/y at 351.3 million yuan ($54.18 million)
* Says Q1 net profit up 7.3 percent y/y at 148.8 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/23cdyGp; bit.ly/1rmMPuU
($1 = 6.4836 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share