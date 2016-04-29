BRIEF-Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire Ascend Learning LLC
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan
April 29 Kinhbac City Development Holding Corp
* Says Q1 net profit down 34.3 percent y/y at 107.5 billion dong ($4.83 million)
($1=22,250 dong) (Reporting by My Pham)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share