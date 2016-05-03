May 3 Hubei Kaile Science And Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to 1.75 billion yuan ($270.35 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, repay loans

* Says it plans to invest a combined 150 million yuan in two firms

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1W5D2XB; bit.ly/1UuHFIT

