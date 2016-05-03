BRIEF-ilShinbiobase signs contract worth 1.03 bln won
* Says it signed a 1.03 billion won contract with ST Pharm Co., Ltd to provide lyophilizer
May 3 Xiangxue Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says plans to set up medical and healthcare investment fund of size 1 billion yuan ($154.40 million) with partners
* Says its unit plans to invest about 220 million yuan in traditional Chinese medicine project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Tip65w; bit.ly/1rh1zeI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4768 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it signed a 1.03 billion won contract with ST Pharm Co., Ltd to provide lyophilizer
April 13Guangdong Transtek Medical Electronics Co Ltd :