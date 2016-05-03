BRIEF-ilShinbiobase signs contract worth 1.03 bln won
* Says it signed a 1.03 billion won contract with ST Pharm Co., Ltd to provide lyophilizer
May 3 Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue A-shares in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1VI7SF2
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it signed a 1.03 billion won contract with ST Pharm Co., Ltd to provide lyophilizer
April 13Guangdong Transtek Medical Electronics Co Ltd :