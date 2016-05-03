Swedish apartment prices rises 8 pct yr/yr in March
STOCKHOLM, April 13 Apartment prices in Sweden rose 8 percent in March from a year earlier, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Thursday.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here For an index of our newsletters click on For Morning News Call U.S. -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type US/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/US/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For Morning News Call Canada -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type CA/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/CA/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For Morning News Call Canadienne (French language) -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type CA/MNC in a news browser if you are an Eikon user, or type RT/CA/MNC in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user For The Day Ahead -- a recap of the day's events and preview of the next trading day - type DAY/US in a news browser if you are an Eikon user or type RT/DAY/US in a news browser if you are a Thomson One user
STOCKHOLM, April 13 Apartment prices in Sweden rose 8 percent in March from a year earlier, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Thursday.
SHANGHAI, April 13 Fourteen companies in China suspended trading in their shares on Thursday, citing the need to further evaluate the potential impact on businesses from plans to develop the Xiongan New Area, following a surge in the stocks after the scheme was unveiled.