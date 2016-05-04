UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 4 Jiangsu King's Luck Brewery Joint-stock Co Ltd
* Says investment management unit plans to invest 100 million yuan ($15.38 million) to set up investment fund with partner
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/21vKvOM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4999 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.