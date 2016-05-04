BRIEF-Guosen Securities to issue up to 5 bln yuan 3-year bonds
* Says to issue up to 5.0 billion yuan ($724.70 million) 3-year bonds
May 4 Pacific Securities Co Ltd
* Says accumulative new borrowings as of April 30, 2016 is 20 percent more than 2015 net assets of 8.0 billion yuan ($1.23 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OdLoDZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4999 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says to issue up to 5.0 billion yuan ($724.70 million) 3-year bonds
* IDBI Bank ltd says received notice of one day strike on april 12 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2omra69) Further company coverage: