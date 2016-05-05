UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 5 Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to acquire 90 percent stake in German piano company Schimmel-Verwaltungs GmbH for 24 million euros ($27.40 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Wb9IyL
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8759 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources