KARACHI May 5 Pakistan stocks rose for a third
straight session on Thursday to hit their highest level in
nearly nine months, on continued hopes that the country would
soon be upgraded as an emerging market, dealers said.
Pakistan was excluded from the emerging markets index and
classified as a higher-risk frontier market after the Karachi
Stock Exchange was temporarily closed in late 2008 to prevent
investors from withdrawing funds.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange
closed 1.77 percent, or 623.91 points, higher at
35,941.47, after rising as much as 1.82 percent earlier in the
session to its highest level since Aug. 17, 2015.
It has gained nearly 1400 points, or 4 percent, in the past
three sessions and is now 530 points away from its record high
of 36,471.59 hit on Aug. 6, 2015.
"Market sentiment remained positive on continued hopes of
Pakistan's reclassification to MSCI," said Hammad Aman, manager
equity sales at Topline Securities.
Habib Bank Ltd gained 4.3 percent, Lucky Cement Ltd
rose 5 percent and Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd
added 5 percent.
The rupee ended at 104.65/104.70 per dollar, compared
with Wednesday's close of 104.67/104.71.
Overnight rates in the money market rose to 5.80 percent
from Wednesday's close of 4.50 percent.
($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)