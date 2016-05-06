** British aircraft services BBA Aviation -c.2% & among FTSE's biggest midcap losers

** Q1 rev falls 6% at constant currency, adj for lower fuel prices & before acquisitions, due to softer-than-anticipated markets & unseasonably warm weather in the north eastern U.S. (impacts de-icing biz)

** Management however strikes upbeat note, says co has got off to a good start & trading in-line with expectations

** Liberum calls underlying rev decline "hardly encouraging", adding there is continued downside risk from sluggish end-market growth and weakness at co's ERO, ASIG units