BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
May 6 Spearhead Integrated Marketing Communication Group
* Says it plans to increase investment in a Beijing technology firm by 100 million yuan ($15.39 million), to own 10 percent stake after transaction
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WdvrWZ
($1 = 6.4985 Chinese yuan renminbi)
April 7 Twitter Inc's chief executive, Jack Dorsey, continued to forego direct compensation and Peter Fenton, a board member since 2009, will leave after the company's annual meet in May, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.