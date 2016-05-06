UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 6 Baiyang Investment Group Inc
* Says it plans to acquire pharma firm for 680 million yuan ($104.64 million) via share issue
* Says shares to resume trading on May 9
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ZlC3zT; bit.ly/21DcUma
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4985 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.