UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 6 Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd
* Says Chairman Lou Dingbo resigns due to personal reasons
* Says unit signs agreement to invest 306 million yuan ($47.09 million) to set up JV with Japan's Tsumura & Co
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TvtGxB; bit.ly/1rZFRgc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4980 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.