UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 6 Beijing Sanyuan Foods Co Ltd
* Says it plans to set up JV with Canada's Proto Capital Investment & Trade
* Says the newly set up JV plans to acquire Canada's Crowley Properties limited for about C$19.0 million ($14.76 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1T4KOQu
Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.2876 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.