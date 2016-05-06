UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 6 Guangdong Vanward New Electric Co Ltd
* Says its shares to resume trading May 9
* Says it signs contract with partners on water heaters projects with total investment of 412 million yuan ($63.41 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1VMtcJt
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4970 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.