BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
May 6 Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire two firms for 620 million yuan ($95.43 million) via cash, share issue
* Says plans to raise up to 620 million yuan in private placement to help fund acquisition and project, and replenish capital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NlFnKJ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4970 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.