BRIEF-Loews agrees to buy Consolidated Container Co for about $1.2 bln
* Loews Corporation agrees to acquire Consolidated Container Company
-- Source link: (bit.ly/24Fx6pk)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Sydney Newsroom; +61 2 9321 8171)
* Loews Corporation agrees to acquire Consolidated Container Company
HONG KONG, April 11 The Hong Kong government said on Tuesday first-time home buyers purchasing more then one flat at the same time would be subject to a 15 percent stamp duty, the latest bid to cool property prices in one of the world's most expensive real estate markets.