May 9 Tande Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to 2.5 billion yuan ($384.49 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, repays loans

* Says it shares have resumed trading on May 9

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1q8frHl; bit.ly/1rC9yn3

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5022 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)