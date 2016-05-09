BRIEF-Indiabulls Real Estate considers streamlining existing residential, commercial & leasing businesses
* Says considered the possibility of streamlining its existing ‘residential', ‘commercial' and ‘leasing' businesses
May 9 Tande Co Ltd
* Says it plans to raise up to 2.5 billion yuan ($384.49 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, repays loans
* Says it shares have resumed trading on May 9
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1q8frHl; bit.ly/1rC9yn3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5022 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says considered the possibility of streamlining its existing ‘residential', ‘commercial' and ‘leasing' businesses
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be 85 million yuan to 95 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (35.6 million yuan)