(Adds EPS diluted) May 9 (Reuters)- Wacoal Holdings Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2017 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 202.92 191.77 203.00 104.00 (+5.8 pct) (-1.0 pct) (+0.0 pct) (-1.6 pct) Operating 13.87 7.08 10.00 6.00 (+95.8 pct) (-48.9 pct) (-27.9 pct) (-38.0 pct) Pretax 14.96 11.34 14.50 10.00 (+31.9 pct) (-24.6 pct) (-3.1 pct) (-6.1 pct) Net 11.16 8.44 10.00 6.80 (+32.2 pct) (-16.4 pct) (-10.4 pct) (-9.1 pct) EPS 79.23 yen 59.95 yen 71.00 yen 48.28 yen EPS Diluted 79.00 yen 59.80 yen Ann Div 33.00 yen 30.00 yen 33.00 yen -Q2 Div -Q4 Div 33.00 yen 30.00 yen 33.00 yen NOTE - Wacoal Holdings Corp. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.)