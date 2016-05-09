May 9 (Reuters) Sekisui House Reit, Inc. EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Oct 31, 2016 Oct 31, 2016 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 4.05 3.47 Net 2.28 1.91 Div 2,550 yen 2,410 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3309.T