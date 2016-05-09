May 9 (Reuters) Sekisui House Reit, Inc. EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Apr 30, 2017 Apr 30, 2017 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 4.15 Net 2.34 Div 2,620 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3309.T