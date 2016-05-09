BRIEF-Indiabulls Real Estate considers streamlining existing residential, commercial & leasing businesses
* Says considered the possibility of streamlining its existing ‘residential', ‘commercial' and ‘leasing' businesses
May 9 China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co Ltd
* Says April contract sales at 5.65 billion yuan ($868.39 million), Jan-Apr contract sales at 18.85 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/24Fx83R
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5063 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says considered the possibility of streamlining its existing ‘residential', ‘commercial' and ‘leasing' businesses
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be 85 million yuan to 95 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (35.6 million yuan)