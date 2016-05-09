BRIEF-Shenzhen CAU Technology sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 1 mln yuan to 3 mln yuan
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 1 million yuan to 3 million yuan
May 9 Shanghai Runda Medical Technology Co Ltd
* Says it adjusts share private placement plan, to raise up to 1.1 billion yuan ($169.12 million) from 1.3 billion yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QWdvr9
