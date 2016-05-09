Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 9 Iflytek Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy software firm for 496.0 million yuan ($76.23 million) via cash, share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QWhiop
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5070 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order