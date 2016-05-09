BRIEF-Shenzhen Capstone Industrial sees Q1 2017 net profit to be 85-95 mln yuan
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be 85 million yuan to 95 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (35.6 million yuan)
May 9 Nanjing Chixia Development Co Ltd
* Says trading of shares to halt on May 10 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WiVsn9
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be 85 million yuan to 95 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (35.6 million yuan)
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20