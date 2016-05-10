** British outsourcing group Capita +c.4%, top of FTSE 100 index & on track for its best day in over a yr

** Says on track for 2016 organic revenue growth & to meet consensus expectations for yr

** Analysts on avg expect PBT of c.594 mln stg & rev of c.5 bln stg, according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates

** Unusually numbers light statement suggests co still on track, Panmure Gordon writes

** Statement sounds reassuring after caution expressed in Feb, when co posts lower estimate of new work it was bidding for in the coming year

** Stock 4th top gainer on Stoxx 600, with 1/2 30-day avg vol through in less than 15 mins of trade

** Stock down c.15 pct YTD, underperforming both FTSE 100 & Stoxx 600