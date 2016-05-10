** British outsourcing group Capita +c.4%, top of
FTSE 100 index & on track for its best day in over a yr
** Says on track for 2016 organic revenue growth & to meet
consensus expectations for yr
** Analysts on avg expect PBT of c.594 mln stg & rev of c.5
bln stg, according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates
** Unusually numbers light statement suggests co still on
track, Panmure Gordon writes
** Statement sounds reassuring after caution expressed in
Feb, when co posts lower estimate of new work it was bidding for
in the coming year
** Stock 4th top gainer on Stoxx 600, with 1/2
30-day avg vol through in less than 15 mins of trade
** Stock down c.15 pct YTD, underperforming both FTSE 100 &
Stoxx 600