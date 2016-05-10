UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 10 V-grass Fashion Co Ltd
* Says it aims to raise up to 1.35 billion yuan ($207.13 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects
* Says share trade to resume on May 11
Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1UOY3UG; bit.ly/1OliEct
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5177 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources