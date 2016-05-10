May 10 Huatai Securities Co Ltd

* Says board approves plan to buy Assetmark Financial Holdings

* Says board approves to boost registered capital at Hong Kong subsidiary to about HK$8.8 billion ($1.13 billion) from HK$1.0 billion

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1T8pDd4

($1 = 7.7620 Hong Kong dollars)