BRIEF-Granules India Gagillapur unit completes INFARMED re-inspection
* Says Granules India's Gagillapur facility (Telangana) completed INFARMED re-inspection Source text: http://bit.ly/2kntrM5 Further company coverage:
May 10 Yifan Xinfu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to buy 53.8 percent stake in DHY & Co for 1.0 billion yuan ($153.52 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Olvzvb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5138 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says Granules India's Gagillapur facility (Telangana) completed INFARMED re-inspection Source text: http://bit.ly/2kntrM5 Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 1,250 won/share for FY 2016
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN Trump is poised to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, seeking to ratchet up pressure on Tehran while crafting a broader strategy to counter what he sees as its destabilizing behavior, people familiar with the matter say. AUSTRALIA U.S. ties with staunch ally Australia become strained after details about an acrimonious phone call between its leaders em