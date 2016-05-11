(Adds 3 months forecast) May 11 (Reuters)- Disco Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended 3 months to NEXT Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2015 Jun 30, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 127.85 125.92 28.60 55.20 (+1.5 pct) (+20.0 pct) (-16.4 pct) (-17.1 pct) Operating 30.34 26.76 5.80 10.20 (+13.4 pct) (+54.2 pct) (-41.5 pct) (-42.5 pct) Recurring 30.69 26.49 5.80 10.30 (+15.9 pct) (+51.8 pct) (-40.5 pct) (-42.2 pct) Net 23.10 20.07 4.50 7.70 (+15.1 pct) (+66.0 pct) (-30.8 pct) (-36.1 pct) EPS 646.09 yen 580.71 yen 125.75 yen 215.17 yen EPS Diluted 642.24 yen 561.50 yen Ann Div 315.00 yen 160.00 yen -Q2 Div 85.00 yen 72.00 yen 54.00 yen -Q4 Div 230.00 yen 88.00 yen NOTE - Disco Corp. Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=6146.T