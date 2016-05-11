(Adds sales forecast and operating profit forecast) May 11 (Reuters)- NSK Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2017 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 975.32 974.89 920.00 450.00 (+0.0 pct) (+11.8 pct) Operating 94.73 97.33  65.00 28.00 (-2.7 pct) (+43.0 pct) Recurring 93.96 91.00 (+3.3 pct) (+36.3 pct) Pretax 63.00 27.00 Net 67.17 61.96 40.00 17.00 (+8.4 pct) (+98.8 pct) EPS 124.06 yen 114.56 yen 73.86 yen 31.39 yen EPS Diluted 123.97 yen 114.42 yen Ann Div 34.00 yen 28.00 yen 38.00 yen -Q2 Div 17.00 yen 12.00 yen 24.00 yen -Q4 Div 17.00 yen 16.00 yen 14.00 yen NOTE - NSK Ltd. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=6471.T