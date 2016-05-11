** Compass, the world's biggest caterer, hits over 2-week high on stronger Q2, reiterates full-year outlook

** Strong growth in North America and Europe more than made up for ongoing weakness in Australia, Brazil and some other remote and offshore businesses, co says

** "These results should remind investors of the strength of the equity story and quality of management," RBC Capital says, as it maintains "Outperform" rating

** Stock +1.5%, 3rd-top riser on FTSE 100 (otherwise dominated by commodity stocks)

** Last month no. 2 caterer Sodexo kept its full-year and medium-term goals after H1 profit rise (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)