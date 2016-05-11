KARACHI May 11 Pakistan stocks ended little
changed on Wednesday, amid political uncertainty ahead of the
prime minister's speech in parliament on the Panama Papers leak
that linked his family to offshore wealth.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange
closed 1.11 points higher at 36,266.23, posting its
seventh straight session of gains, and its highest closing
level.
"Investors were cautious as political uncertainty prevailed
ahead of Prime Minister's address in parliament on Friday," said
Fawad Khan, head of research, KASB Securities Pvt Ltd, adding
that the federal budget due in the first week of June also
weighed on investor sentiment.
Stocks that are expected to be included in the MSCI
Emerging Market Index fell.
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd closed down 0.21
percent, Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd lost 0.22
percent, Habib Bank Limited declined 0.22 percent and D
G Khan Cement Co Ltd dropped 0.33 percent.
The rupee ended at 104.63/104.67 against the dollar,
compared with Tuesday's close of 104.63/104.68
Overnight rates in the money market were unchanged at 6.00
percent.
($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)