May 12 Pruksa Real Estate Pcl

* Raises 2016 revenue target to 53 billion baht ($1.5 billion) after strong 23.8 percent rise in first quarter, co-CEO, Lersak Chuladesa says

* Previous target at 52 billion baht

* Says expects property market in Bangkok and surrounding provinces to grow 8 percent in 2016

* Says government's property measures help boost sales in first quarter Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.2400 baht) (Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)