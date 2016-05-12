BRIEF-Healthcor Management reports a 5.1 pct passive stake in Bioverativ Inc
* Healthcor Management reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in bioverativ inc as of April 4 Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2ocN2ip) Further company coverage:
May 12 Pruksa Real Estate Pcl
* Raises 2016 revenue target to 53 billion baht ($1.5 billion) after strong 23.8 percent rise in first quarter, co-CEO, Lersak Chuladesa says
* Previous target at 52 billion baht
* Says expects property market in Bangkok and surrounding provinces to grow 8 percent in 2016
* Says government's property measures help boost sales in first quarter Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.2400 baht) (Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)
* Healthcor Management reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in bioverativ inc as of April 4 Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2ocN2ip) Further company coverage:
April 13 American International Group Inc's board of directors declined to award Chief Executive Officer Peter Hancock a cash bonus for his work last year, after the company's dismal financial performance roiled shareholders, according to a proxy filing on Thursday.