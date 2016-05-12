BRIEF-Destiny Media Technologies Q2 revenue rose 2 percent
* Destiny Media Technologies Inc announces second quarter fiscal year 2017 results
May 12 SHAANXI BROADCAST & TV NETWORK INTERMEDIARY (GROUP) CO.,LTD. :
* Says it signs large data center and wisdom city construction project agreement with Hancheng City People's government on May 11
* The co will provide services to the government, with a period of 9 years and annual fee of 37.3 million yuan
* The service will mainly including top layer design, wisdom city hall, wisdom city command center, IT infrastructure facilities, big data center computer room planning and construction service etc.
* The government will provide standby engine room as off-site data backup for free of charge
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3kOYGn
* Cherokee Inc - anticipates total revenues will be materially higher in Q4 & FY ended Jan. 28, 2017 as compared to corresponding periods of prior year