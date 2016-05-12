May 12 SHAANXI BROADCAST & TV NETWORK INTERMEDIARY (GROUP) CO.,LTD. :

* Says it signs large data center and wisdom city construction project agreement with Hancheng City People's government on May 11

* The co will provide services to the government, with a period of 9 years and annual fee of 37.3 million yuan

* The service will mainly including top layer design, wisdom city hall, wisdom city command center, IT infrastructure facilities, big data center computer room planning and construction service etc.

* The government will provide standby engine room as off-site data backup for free of charge

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3kOYGn

