Fed approves Nordea Bank's application for New York branch
NEW YORK, April 13 The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Thursday that it has approved Nordea Bank AG's application to establish a bank branch in New York.
May 12 Shanghai Industrial Development Co Ltd
* Says investment management unit plans to invest 100 million yuan ($15.36 million) to set up investment fund with partner
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rZz1qp
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5111 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Gibraltar Growth Corporation announces the proposed acquisition of LXR Produits de luxe international as its qualifying acquisition